The National Identity Committee approved the National Identity Communications Strategy and the National Identity in Media Content Guide on Wednesday, paving the way for their implementation at the national level.

The committee also reviewed the Strategic Framework for Preserving the Emirati Dialect, and explored opportunities to leverage digital sentiment analysis on national identity.

The strategy seeks to deepen the connection of different segments of society to Emirati identity, embed its values in everyday life, encourage community participation in preserving it, and strengthen a sense of belonging and responsibility towards national identity.

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It targets citizens and residents, with a particular focus on youth, families and Emiratis living abroad, through an integrated approach encompassing institutional, media and digital communications, creative campaigns and community experiences.

This came during its second meeting of 2026, chaired by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

The meeting builds on the committee's ongoing efforts to oversee the implementation of the strategy and coordinate federal and local initiatives within an integrated national framework.

These efforts aim to strengthen the presence of Emirati identity in policies, programmes and societal practices, while reinforcing the role of individuals and institutions in preserving its values and passing them on to future generations.

The committee approved the National Identity Communications Strategy, which aims to establish a unified national narrative built around the central theme:“A heritage we take pride in, a responsibility we uphold, and values we live by.”

This approach aims to ensure consistency in messaging and extend its reach and impact within the UAE and internationally.

The strategy will also highlight real-life role models who embody national identity values through their experiences and contributions, reflecting the diverse roles individuals play in preserving Emirati identity.

The committee reviewed the Strategic Framework for Preserving the Emirati Dialect, which aims to safeguard its richness as an integral component of national identity, strengthen its presence in everyday life and ensure its continuity across generations.

The framework is built around four strategic objectives: documenting the Emirati dialect and its geographical variations; strengthening its transmission across generations; expanding its use across social, cultural and media settings, including digital platforms; and developing an integrated governance framework.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, emphasised that the Emirati dialect is a rich cultural asset that embodies the history, collective memory and authentic values of Emirati society.

He noted that safeguarding the dialect goes beyond documenting its vocabulary to ensuring its vitality, transmission across generations and continued presence in everyday life.

“Through the Strategic Framework for Safeguarding the Emirati Dialect, we seek to unify national efforts across cultural, educational and media institutions, alongside families, to ensure our dialect remains an integral part of younger generations' lives, while harnessing modern technologies to preserve its authenticity and strengthen its presence," he added.

The National Identity Committee approved the National Identity in Media Content Guide, developed by the National Media Authority in collaboration with the committee.

The guide serves as a practical reference for media organisations, content creators, influencers and content producers. It aims to strengthen the presence of Emirati National Identity across various forms of media content in a manner that reflects the values, culture and heritage of Emirati society.

The guide establishes a clear framework for the professional and responsible representation of national identity, drawing on a number of key pillars and themes.

These include national pride and the preservation of national symbols, values and moral principles, the Arabic language and Emirati dialect, citizenship and community participation, the Emirati family, history and collective memory, as well as heritage, customs and traditions.

It also addresses guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in national identity-related content, ensuring the accurate representation of national symbols and cultural and historical heritage while preserving their authenticity.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, emphasised that national identity represents the essence of the Emirati character and forms the foundation of the UAE's efforts to strengthen its unity as one home, whose people take pride in their roots and values and draw confidence from their heritage to advance the nation's development.

He noted that strengthening national identity is among the foremost priorities of the UAE's wise leadership, as a strategic value that extends beyond a sense of belonging to form the foundation of human development, societal cohesion, the preservation of cultural distinctiveness and the spirit of unity upon which the UAE was founded.

The committee emphasised the importance of continued coordination between relevant federal and local entities and aligning roles and responsibilities in the implementation of priority national initiatives.

It also highlighted the importance of developing monitoring and evaluation mechanisms and strengthening institutional and community participation to translate the objectives of the National Identity Strategy into tangible and sustainable outcomes.

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