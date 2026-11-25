The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 261125 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

Days: 26, 27, 6, 20, 8 and 14

Lucky Month: 3

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

C06529157

CK6005004

CW7340048

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .

Two winners take home Dh100,000 each in UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results, one winner bags Dh100,000