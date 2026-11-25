Customs inspectors at one of the UAE's land border crossings have stopped an Asian truck driver from smuggling more than 24kg of drugs into the country.

He had hidden them in a specially built compartment inside his trailer.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said on Wednesday that its General Administration of Ports Security found 28 plastic packages containing about 24.2kg of narcotics. They were tucked inside the trailer's frame.

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Most of the haul was crystal meth, at 20,474g. The other 3,763.2g was marijuana.

According to the authority, the driver had gone to great lengths to hide the drugs. He sealed them tightly inside the frame in an attempt to get past customs screening systems and K9 sniffer dogs.

His plan fell apart when the inspection team became suspicious of what looked like a professionally built cavity in the trailer. They examined the frame with advanced scanning equipment and found the drugs hidden inside.

Legal action has been taken against the driver, and the drugs have been seized.

The ICP said the bust shows how alert and well-prepared inspectors are at the country's air, land and sea ports. It added that it shows the UAE can stop smugglers who try to use its border crossings to bring in drugs.

The authority said its port security system relies on skilled staff, modern technology, improved inspection methods and spotting risks in advance, all aimed at keeping the community safe.

The seizure is the latest in a series of drug busts at UAE entry points this year.

On September 30, customs officials at a land border crossing stopped an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal meth hidden inside a vehicle's tyre.

Days later, on October 5, the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and the ICP said they had stopped 14 attempts to smuggle more than 300kg of drugs through transit at the country's airports in less than two months.

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