MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has unveiled“The Will to Win” as the theme for the 10th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), which will take place at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park on January 30-31, 2027.

The milestone event marks a decade of the festival, which has evolved into one of the region's largest entrepreneurship gatherings.

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Organised under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, the festival's new theme draws on values that organisers say reflect both the UAE's development journey and the entrepreneurial mindset of resilience, adaptability and ambition.

“There is something extraordinary about the human desire to discover, to create and to go beyond what we already know,” Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said.“Our greatest achievements have never come from accepting the world as it is, but from imagining what it could become, and finding the courage to make that vision a reality.”

Since launching in 2017, SEF has expanded from a networking and inspiration platform into a broader ecosystem connecting founders, investors and industry leaders. According to Sheraa, the festival has welcomed more than 60,000 attendees, hosted over 1,400 regional and international speakers, and showcased more than 500 startups over its first nine editions. In 2026 alone, it featured more than 250 sessions, facilitated 400 investor-founder meetings and helped secure 17 signed memorandums of understanding, including a Dh100 million financing deal.

Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Sheraa's Vice Chairperson, said the festival's impact extends beyond business formation.“When we launched SEF a decade ago, our ambition extended beyond helping founders build successful businesses. We wanted to build an entrepreneurial culture,” she said.

Looking ahead, SEF 2027 will support Sheraa's broader 2030 strategy, which focuses on business creation, market expansion and economic impact. Organisers say the next edition will place greater emphasis on translating networking opportunities into commercial outcomes for entrepreneurs.

“After nine editions, we have seen how a single connection can change the course of a business,” said Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive of Sheraa.“One conversation can lead to a first customer, one investor meeting can unlock the next stage of growth, and the right network can open doors to new markets.”

Sheraa said the festival's next chapter will focus on helping founders access investors, customers and strategic partners, supporting its ambition to position Sharjah as a destination where entrepreneurs can build and scale businesses while expanding into regional and international markets.