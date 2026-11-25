MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Usman Khawaja on Wednesday insisted he never wanted Pat Cummins to lose the Australian captaincy over "Sandpapergate" but said he was "disappointed" by his denials about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The retired opener lit a fuse by alleging in his autobiography this month that the entire team was aware of the plot to alter the ball in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

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Only then-skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - who used the sandpaper - were found to be responsible by Cricket Australia.

With the controversy blowing up anew, Cummins strenuously ruled out any involvement during a marathon press conference and subsequently won the "unanimous support" of Cricket Australia to remain captain after his position was called into question.

"I always wanted Pat to remain captain. It was never about Pat or Pat losing his captaincy," Khawaja said on the Grade Cricketer podcast.

Khawaja said he reached out to Cummins in the days before his press conference this month, hoping the pair could find a middle ground and accept collective responsibility.

But Cummins flatly denied he was in on the plot.

Instead, he lashed out at Khawaja for being "flippant and casual" by dropping his bombshell claims eight years after the fact, suggesting some of them were "probably defamatory".

"It was really surprising," said Khawaja. "I was never expecting him to attack me personally like he did.

"Attack what I said, yeah. Personally, the way he did it and kept going and kept going, I've never seen that side of Pat before and that disappointed me."

The bowling group - Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon - jointly released a statement in 2021 denying any involvement.

Khawaja, whose version of events has been backed by Warner and Bancroft, again insisted that "I have told the truth".

"I'm not going to hide from it. I can sleep very easily at night," he said on the podcast.

Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening its investigation but instead set up a forum for players to share their experiences about 2018.

Khawaja said he had proposed a statement to CA chief executive Todd Greenberg in the hope it could be a compromise between the warring parties.

It centred on all players accepting they had collective knowledge of ball-tampering but not necessarily sandpaper itself.

"We accept and acknowledge as a team that we knew we were ball-tampering by artificially altering the ball in South Africa 2018," said the statement, Khawaja reading it out on the podcast.

"Whether it was sandpaper or by any other means is irrelevant, we knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago."

Asked how Greenberg responded, he said the chief executive replied: "I'm not sure if this is going to fly."

Australia paceman Hazlewood backs Cummins, denies knowledge of sandpaper Cummins defiant as pressure mounts after latest 'Sandpapergate' claims Warner backs Khawaja, questions Australia's ball-tampering investigation Australia's Bancroft says 'whole team' knew about 'Sandpapergate'

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