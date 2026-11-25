MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions on Wednesday by proposing new tariffs on major trading powers including China, undeterred in his protectionist push by losses by his Republican Party in US midterm elections.

His administration proposed levies on 14 trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity. The highest rate of 20 per cent would hit China, which Washington blames for flooding world markets with cheap exports of everything from steel to electric vehicles and solar products.

Recommended For You

"We know that they don't like these actions, but we are seeking stability with the Chinese. China is seeking stability with us," a senior US official said, adding Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was "really great".

Beijing earlier reiterated its opposition to "trade wars" and dismissed the notion of overcapacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliation.

"The so-called 'overcapacity' is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, urging the world's two top economies to maintain stable relations.

The senior US official said the administration also proposed tariffs on Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. For now, Mexico and Norway are excluded from new levies.

The new duties will take into account any trade deals agreed with the Trump administration and will not stack on top of some previous tariff rounds, suggesting many countries may not see a massive increase in the trading cost with the US.

Even so, the prospect of new trade burdens weighed on stock markets on Wednesday as a tech-led rally continued to run out of steam. MSCI's gauge of stocks around the globe fell 0.5 per cent.

"It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind," ING analysts wrote.

New duties won't exceed negotiated limits

Trump's tariffs have contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the United States, and a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following November's midterm losses for his Republicans showed 62 per cent of respondents would support efforts to repeal them.

But Trump has long served notice of a plan to rebuild the duties the US Supreme Court struck down in February. The latest ones come after an eight-month Section 301 unfair trade practices probe.

The US official also said the new duties would not exceed tariff limits in any trade deals with the Trump administration, including a 20 per cent cap for China during Trump's second term under a year-old truce with Beijing that is due to expire on January 10.

The tariffs would also not apply to about $30 billion worth of Chinese imports that the US is considering for tariff reductions under a bilateral process, the official said.

However, they would add to the tariffs on China put in place during Trump's first term, which amounted to roughly 25 per cent.

The proposed duties will further not stack on top of tariffs of 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent that the administration imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of anti-forced-labor laws. Specific rates are to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday.

Tariff rates also will be consistent with trade agreements signed by other partners, the official said, including the 15 per cent cap agreed by the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as a 19 per cent cap agreed by Malaysia.

The proposed duties will be subject to a public notice and comment period, with a hearing scheduled before they go into effect. The official said that could push implementation into January.

Trump pauses 50% tariffs on goods from Canada, says two sides have a deal Trump imposes new tariffs on 60 trading partners, including India,China in trade agenda push US launches unfair-trade probes to rebuild Trump's tariff pressure

ALSO READ