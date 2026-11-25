MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Kuwait is hosting a three-day military coordination meeting to prepare for the establishment and activation of a new advanced command under the Gulf Cooperation Council's Unified Military Command.

The meeting, which began on Tuesday, November 24, and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, November 26, follows GCC defence ministers' decision earlier this month to establish the command in Kuwait and assign forces to it.

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Kuwait's Army General Staff said the discussions are aimed at completing the necessary arrangements and strengthening military cooperation among GCC member states, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The army said the work would support joint military operations and improve coordination between Gulf armed forces.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. What have Gulf defence ministers approved?

GCC defence ministers approved the establishment of the advanced command during the 23rd session of the Joint Defence Counci in Manama, Bahrain, on November 10.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the decision included assigning appropriate forces to the command.

The new command will form part of the GCC's Unified Military Command, which was established in 2013 to strengthen joint military planning and operations among the bloc's six members: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

What happens next?

The Kuwait meeting focuses on the practical arrangements needed to establish and activate the advanced command.

The Army General Staff's statement did not specify an operational launch date, the number of personnel to be assigned or the composition of the forces.

The discussions mark a further step towards implementing the defence ministers' November 10 decision, rather than the start of the command's operations.

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