MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, Ramayana: Part 1, may have rewritten box office records, awed viewers with its breathtaking visuals, scale and storytelling, yet it continues to attract critics about its lead cast.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji was the latest Indian celebrity to speak out against the casting choice for the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Recommended For You

"I'm sure [she] is a great actor but unfortunately for me, [Sai Pallavi was] completely miscast as #sita!," the Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar and Tango Charlie actress wrote in a post on X. "She disconnects me completely from the visual."

Tanishaa, who is Bollywood superstar Kajol's sibling, however, praised the performances of other lead actors, including Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Indian actor Mukesh Khanna, too, voiced strong reservations about Ranbir Kapoor's casting, questioning whether the grand cinematic adaptation has done justice to the essence, emotions and truth of the epic.

While acknowledging that Kapoor had delivered a good performance, he felt that the actor's screen presence and manner of speaking did not fully capture the personality traditionally associated with Rama.

Surging ahead in theatres

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash, has created many Indian box office records. Following its release on November 6, the film's gross collections in as on November 24 stand at Rs 17.37 billion, according to figures from the box office tracker Sacnilk.

According to Indian media reports, it set an record for the highest single-day collection with Rs 1 billion on its first Monday. In its first nine days, the film has also scaled the net Indian collections of films such as Pathaan, Animal and Chhava.

The film has also overtaken Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Nepal.

The first part features an ensemble cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.

'Ramayana' beats 'Pushpa 2' to become highest-grossing Indian film in Nepal AR Rahman says he turned down 12 films to work on Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' The Sai Pallavi you need to know: Five captivating performances of the 'Ramayana' and 'O.M' star 'Ramayana' frenzy reaches Thailand: Ravie Dubey, Kunal Kapoor overwhelmed by love from fans

ALSO READ