MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The action comedy Scene, which stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen Ghafoor, released in theatres on November 6 and has tasted commercial success. All eyes are now on when the Tamil film will make its streaming debut.

The news outlet News 18 Tamil Nadu reported earlier this month that the film, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Romancham and Aavesham fame, will stream on Netflix on December 4, right after the four-week window for Scene's theatrical run.

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Neither Netflix nor 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios, the film's producers, are yet to comment on the topic.

The film caps a successful year for Saravanan Sivakumar, known popularly by his screen name Suriya, who headed into 2026 with his hold over the box office shaken and questions being raised over his capability to draw audiences.

The Kaakha Kaakha, Vaaranam Aayiram and Rakta Charitra star had endured a torrid stretch at the box office, with many of his big-budget flicks and multi-starrers-NGK (2019), Kaappaan (2019) and Etharkkum Thunindavan (2023)-underperforming. The biggest blow came when Kanguvaa (2024), a period-action drama also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani and reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 3-3.5 billion, bombed.

Then came 2026. So far this year, he has delivered three blockbusters: the fantasy action drama Karuppu, the romantic comedy Viswanath and Sons and the crime-comedy caper Scene, which released on November 6. While Karuppu grossed nearly Rs 3 billion (Dh117.6 million approximately) worldwide and turned out to be the biggest hit of his career, Viswanath and Sons raked in above Rs 2 billion and was declared a hit.

Scene has made gross collections of Rs 2.65 billion in its theatrical run worldwide as on November 24, according to data from the film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, who had previously helmed the Malayalam films Romancham, and the Fahadh Faasil cult classic Aavesham, critics praised Scene for its offbeat humour and standout performances of lead actors Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen Ghafoor, Anandraj, Lal and the Tamil YouTuber Rajpriyan, popular for his tongue-in-cheek spoof videos on the fan craze surrounding Indian Premier League teams. Nazim returned to Tamil cinema after a 12-year gap.

Suriya's place at the box office came under doubt. Then came 2026 The 'Scene' of success: Suriya, Tovino Thomas thank each other Move over 'Singam', Suriya is back as a cop in 'Scene'

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