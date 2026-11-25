MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The trailer of the upcoming Netflix series O Saathi Re dropped online on Wednesday, giving glimpses into a story of love, messy relationships and letting go.

Created by noted filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the show, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, and tells the story of a marriage falling apart, with the three people caught in complicated relationships.

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The show is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 4.

The trailer opens with a couple who fell in love and got married entering court seeking divorce. Karan and Roshini (played by Avinash and Aditi) enter an Indian family court clasping each other's hands, with the judge, asking: "Are they here for a divorce?"

The couple's live turns topsy-turvy when Roshni falls for Pradyuman (Arjun Rampal). As the three find themselves caught in an emotional situation, the series explores themes of love, marriage, personal choices and the difficulty of letting go.

The trailer shows Karan continuing to love Roshni even as she tries to make sense of life. She believes Pradyuman brings meaning to her life.

Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, O Saathi Re is directed by Arif Ali.

Imtiaz Ali is best known for the Bollywood films Rockstar, Jab We Met and Chamkila. Earlier this year, the streaming platform shared a video from the cast's script reading session.

"O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life," Imtiaz Ali said in a statement at the time.

"I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash Aditi and Arjun (All Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re," he had said.

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