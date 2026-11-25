MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian was martyred and several others wounded, one critically, on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of residents at a camp for displaced people in Al-Karama area, northwest of Gaza City, Palestinian medical sources said.

Nasser Medical Complex said three Palestinians were also injured by Israeli forces' gunfire in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a child was injured by Israeli gunfire in Al-Mawasi, while Israeli tanks opened heavy fire east of the Batn Al Sameen and Qizan Rashwan areas, south of Khan Younis.

Israeli military vehicles that had advanced east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip also opened heavy fire in the area.

Earlier Wednesday, four Palestinians from the same family -- a man, his wife and their two daughters -- were martyred and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Palestinian health authorities said the death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 had risen to 74,746, with 176,234 wounded.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued to carry out attacks in the Gaza Strip in violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025.