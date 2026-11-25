Houthi Projectile Hits Saudi Arabia's Jazan Port, No Civilian Injuries Reported: Coalition
Doha, Qatar: A projectile launched by Yemen's Houthis struck Saudi Arabia's Jazan Port on Wednesday, November 25, causing minor damage, the Saudi-led coalition announced.
In a statement posted on X, the coalition's official spokesperson said no civilian injuries had been reported.
The coalition added that work was underway to determine the type of projectile involved in the attack.
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