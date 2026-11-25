MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera/Reuters/Agencies

Bogota: Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella announced on Wednesday that security forces successfully rescued all 20 hostages held by armed men inside a supermarket in the northern city of Cartagena.

Troops and police stormed the facility early on Wednesday morning to liberate the captives.

"In an extraordinary joint operation between the National Police and the Armed Forces, all the hostages were rescued," Reuters, citing AFP, quoted de la Espriella stated, noting that one of the captors was killed during the raid.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that heavily armed men seized a supermarket in Cartagena de Indias on Tuesday, saying that the incident had also“forced the suspension of landings at the airport in the Colombian city.”