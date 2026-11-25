MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar ranked third among Arab countries and 59th globally in the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2026, scoring 48.1 points, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

The index, published under the theme Navigating Crises in a Changing World, assesses countries' performance across six main areas, including education, research and innovation, information and communications technology, the economy, and environmental, social and governance factors.

Qatar's overall score exceeded both the global average of approximately 45 points and the Arab regional average of 41.4 points.

The report identified Qatar as a strong performer in knowledge infrastructure, with the country achieving its highest score of 56 points in the economy sub-index, ranking 38th globally.

In information and communications technology (ICT), Qatar ranked 51st worldwide with a score of 53.1 points, including 41st place for connectivity.

One of Qatar's strongest individual results came in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and higher education, where it ranked sixth globally in the outcomes pillar, scoring 73.1 points.

The country also ranked ninth worldwide in economic inputs, while placing ninth in the social resilience pillar.

However, the report identified areas requiring further improvement, with Qatar ranking 54th in research, development and innovation, 80th in TVET and higher education overall, 113th in pre-university education and 129th in environmental, social and governance performance.

Regionally, the United Arab Emirates led Arab countries, ranking 26th globally with 60.4 points, followed by Saudi Arabia in 47th place with 50.4 points. Qatar came third, ahead of Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

Switzerland topped the global ranking with 69.8 points, followed by Singapore with 69 points and Sweden with 68.4 points.

The Global Knowledge Index, now in its 10th edition, aims to assess countries' knowledge capabilities and identify strengths and gaps in education, technology, innovation and economic development to support evidence-based policymaking.