MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Wednesday that international governments have a legal duty to intervene and stop mounting atrocity crimes against Palestinians, pointing to increasingly "widespread and systematic" Israeli violations across both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Türk warned that repeated alarms raised by his office over existential threats to Palestinians in Gaza have been ignored, allowing severe abuses to repeat unchecked. Recent developments in the occupied West Bank, he noted, have deepened fears that the entire Palestinian population faces a similar danger.

"Our warnings have not been heeded, and atrocity crimes continue to recur," Türk said.

Despite a ceasefire announced in October 2025, Türk pointed to continuous unlawful killings in Gaza alongside a tightening Israeli blockade that confines Palestinians to a shrinking area and cuts off essential supplies, "depriving Palestinians of basic survival necessities, including food, medicine and shelter." Turning to the occupied West Bank, he slammed the "organized, violent" campaigns seeking to replace Palestinian communities with Israeli settlements, describing the environment as one of "racial segregation and systemic oppression." "Israeli Government representatives at highest levels have time and again spelled out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment in the West Bank," he stated.

"All states have the obligation to act, now, to prevent further atrocity crimes against the Palestinians," Türk added, pressing for independent investigations, full accountability, and international backing for global courts.

//Petra// HA