MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dublin, November 25 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II held talks with Ireland President Catherine Connolly in Dublin on Wednesday, according to a royal court statement. The Crown Prince conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's regards to President Connolly, expressing Jordan's readiness to build on its friendly relations with Ireland and to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the areas of investment and exchange of expertise across various fields.

His Royal Highness said that Jordan is looking forward to President Connolly's participation in the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War, which is scheduled to take place at the Dead Sea in Jordan next month.

The meeting also touched on recent developments in the region and the need to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore regional security, with the Crown Prince noting the convergence of views between Jordan and Ireland on many regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to Ireland Manar Dabbas, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

//Petra// AK