MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 25 (Petra) – The 4th International Conference on AI for Sustainable Development opened Wednesday in Amman under the theme "Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Toward a Smarter Future." The two-day event is organised by the Bright Minds Academy for Human Resource Development.

Academy Chairperson Sharifa Budoor bint Abdul-Ilah said the annual conference, launched four years ago, aims to coordinate national efforts across the public and private sectors and civil society in line with Jordan's Artificial Intelligence Strategy and its 2023–2027 executive plan.

She said that AI has become essential to economic growth, national competitiveness, improved public services and institutional efficiency. She called for ensuring that AI applications serve people, improve quality of life and support sustainable development.

Sharifa Budoor noted that this year's conference coincides with national initiatives to improve data quality, integration and security, led by the National Council for Future Technology.

She said that the success of AI should be measured by its tangible impact on society, productivity and equal access to opportunities.

At the conclusion of the conference, organisers will prepare a document outlining key findings and recommendations to be submitted to the government, universities, research centers and relevant institutions.

The recommendations are intended to support AI-related policymaking, economic and administrative reform and sustainable development.

The event brings together representatives of public and private institutions, university presidents, academics, researchers, technology experts, entrepreneurs and Arab ambassadors to exchange knowledge and discuss AI challenges, applications and best practices.

Sessions cover a wide range of topics, including AI applications in water management and reducing network losses, education, robotics, future job skills, sustainable entrepreneurship, geospatial sciences, security and combating hate speech.

The conference also showcases AI-powered geospatial technologies used by the Royal Jordanian Geographic Centre to monitor environmental changes and the Earth's surface, alongside a project involving spatial planning and 3D modeling for the development of Aqaba's southern coastline.

//Petra// AK