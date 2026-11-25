MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 25 (Petra) – The 23rd Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Business Council session concluded in Cairo, with business representatives from both countries discussing ways to boost trade, expand investment and establish joint ventures.

The Jordanian and Egyptian business associations stressed the need to strengthen economic integration and focus on promising sectors, including energy, pharmaceuticals, food industries, logistics and information technology.

Jordanian Businessmen Association Chairman Ayman Alawneh called for increased business delegations, partnerships and joint industrial projects, while Egyptian Businessmen's Association Chairman Ali Eissa highlighted the need to diversify trade and tap untapped investment opportunities.

Trade between the two countries reached approximately $821 million by the end of August 2026, while Egyptian investments in Jordan stood at around $965 million in the first half of the year.

//Petra// AK