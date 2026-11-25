MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President said this on Facebook following a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"Ukraine has done a lot to fully involve Europe in the peace track with America. And now we are waiting for the American side to set a date for the next meeting, which should now be quadrilateral," Zelensky said.

Speaking about cooperation with Estonia, the President noted that Margus Tsahkna was visiting Kyiv for the fourth time this year alone and had been able to see how Russian aggression had escalated during that period.

"I briefed him on the strikes on our energy infrastructure. Russia is investing heavily in its efforts to destroy the normality of everyday life. That is why everything that strengthens our resilience matters. We discussed energy assistance and preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Estonia early next year. Of course, we also talked about negotiations and future security guarantees," the President said following the meeting.

He also expressed his gratitude to Estonia for supporting Ukraine across all key areas.

Next round of peacedepends on US, Zelensky says

As Ukrinform reported, the previous round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. Its main outcomes included an agreement on the largest-ever prisoner exchange, a commitment to continue negotiations, and an agreement to involve European representatives in the process.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine