MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the magazine's website. Each year, TIME's photo editors select 100 images that best capture the events and moments of the year.

Among the images selected is a photograph by documentary photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov, taken on an Odesa beach during a Russian missile strike. The photograph was captured on July 29, 2026, at a beach on the outskirts of Odesa during an air raid alert. People are seen relaxing by the sea, while smoke from a fire caused by a Russian missile strike rises behind a pier featuring a large dinosaur sculpture.

"We are from Odesa, so this photograph is very personal to us. An air raid alert was issued that day, and after the strike, smoke rose over the city, while people remained by the sea. This is how Odesa has spent its fifth summer of the full-scale war. We are grateful to TIME for including this moment from Odesa among the year's defining images," Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov said.

Five other photographs from Ukraine were also included in TIME's selection:

- Marylise Vigneau: Yehor Babenko rehearsing a production of Eneida with the Veterans' Theatre in Kyiv, February 18.

- Gerd Ludwig: A worker in protective gear at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant's spent nuclear fuel storage facility, March 13.

- Serhii Korovainyi: A woman walking down a street shrouded in smoke from a grocery market and shopping mall following a Russian attack on central Kyiv, May 24.

- Johanna Maria Fritz, The New York Times: Families reunited at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, September 15.

- Mauricio Lima, The New York Times: Soldiers and rescuers carrying a man on a stretcher as his house burns in Kharkiv, October 12.

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As Ukrinform reported, a photograph by Ukrinform photojournalist Dmytro Smolienko, based in Zaporizhzhia, was included in TIME's 100 best photographs of 2025.

Main photo: Serhii Korovainyi