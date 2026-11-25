MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Serhii Beskrestnov, a freelance adviser to the President of Ukraine known by the callsign Flash, on Facebook, where he also posted a video of the interception.

"Blysk laser air defense systems developed by Carmine Sky are demonstrating their first results in combat conditions. Recently, a combat laser deployed to protect a critical infrastructure facility shot down a jet-powered Geran drone for the first time in the world," Beskrestnov said.

He said the laser air defense technology was being developed under the government's Private Air Defense program, with support from the Brave1 defense technology cluster.

"Several companies in Ukraine are working on developing laser applications for air defense. Laser technologies are extremely complex and costly, so it is encouraging to see positive news from one of them," Beskrestnov emphasized.

However, he noted that it was still too early to talk about mass production of the laser system. Testing is ongoing, with the lasers currently being used to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainian border guards down new Russianmissile for first time in Chernihiv region

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 88 of the 112 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine since the evening of November 24.