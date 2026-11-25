Ukraine's Blysk Laser Makes World First, Shooting Down Russian Jet-Powered Drone
"Blysk laser air defense systems developed by Carmine Sky are demonstrating their first results in combat conditions. Recently, a combat laser deployed to protect a critical infrastructure facility shot down a jet-powered Geran drone for the first time in the world," Beskrestnov said.
He said the laser air defense technology was being developed under the government's Private Air Defense program, with support from the Brave1 defense technology cluster.
"Several companies in Ukraine are working on developing laser applications for air defense. Laser technologies are extremely complex and costly, so it is encouraging to see positive news from one of them," Beskrestnov emphasized.
However, he noted that it was still too early to talk about mass production of the laser system. Testing is ongoing, with the lasers currently being used to protect critical infrastructure facilities.Read also: Ukrainian border guards down new Russian Filin missile for first time in Chernihiv region
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 88 of the 112 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine since the evening of November 24.
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