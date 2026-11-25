MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook.

"The Operation Task Force South and the 7th Air Assault Corps reported that Barvinivka is located behind Ukrainian lines. To confirm this, soldiers of the 142nd Separate Mechanized Brigade recorded a video directly in the settlement and raised the Ukrainian flag there," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

The 7th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted:“Russia's military and political leadership constantly fabricates stories about advances toward Zaporizhzhia. In early August, Russian propaganda outlets claimed that Ukrainian defenses had allegedly been 'breached' in Barvinivka. Now the Russians are claiming to have 'captured' the village."

Russian propaganda continues to create the illusion of alleged successes by its invading forces on the battlefield, the Center emphasized.

Russia has around 100 troops inside Kupiansk, with no sign of encirclement – Tregubov

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Armed Forces also denied Russian claims that Russian troops had captured Shylivka in the Donetsk region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine