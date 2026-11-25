MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Yevhen Hlibovytskyi, Director of the Frontier Institute, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I would disagree with the notion that this is exclusively about the rise of the far right. The same applies to the far left. It is just that, following the defeat of communism, the left has found it more difficult to demonstrate that its position is acceptable and well-founded. But it seems to me that we are witnessing a general rise of radical forces on both ideological flanks," the expert said.

According to him, societies are now experiencing deep ideological polarization. At the same time, the left-wing political camp at some point became so caught up in zero-sum thinking that it came to be perceived as a threat not only by right-wing voters but also by centrists.

Hlibovytskyi explained that isolationist and nationalist ideas are gaining traction in Europe because a sense of vulnerability prompts people to look for someone to blame for their problems.

"When people feel vulnerable, they try to find someone to blame," he noted.

The Director of the Frontier Institute links these sentiments, among other things, to the effects of globalization, which has fundamentally changed the nature of competition. Whereas people once competed mainly with those living nearby, their competitors can now be people on the other side of the world whom they have never even met.

Global competition, he said, drives down the cost of labor, makes doing business more difficult, and requires people to keep developing, innovating, and acquiring new knowledge.

At the same time, globalization has brought societies significant benefits, including technological progress, greater convenience, the ability to communicate instantly with people around the world, and access to information. However, its downside has been migration, the loss of the familiar homogeneity of societies and, in some cases, the loss of privileges people once enjoyed.

"People find it very difficult to give up their privileges. And when competition emerges in areas where there was none before, those who lose rarely look for the reasons within themselves. Instead, it is easier to blame someone else, especially if that person is visibly different, for example, has a different skin color. This, too, is part of human nature," Hlibovytskyi concluded.

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