Border Guards Foil Russian Mechanized Assault In Northern Kharkiv Region
“Border guards from the Forpost Brigade repelled a Russian mechanized assault north of Vovchanski Khutory. Aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy's preparations two days before the attack. The enemy sought to exploit the dense fog in the area to catch Ukrainian forces by surprise,” the statement said.
As the Russian armored group advanced, it came under fire from Ukrainian strike drone operators, artillery crews, and infantry.
“A PTS-2 amphibious transporter, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two quad bikes were destroyed. The enemy also suffered significant personnel losses,” the State Border Guard Service said.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces strike Savasl eyka airfield, hit five aircraft used in attacks on Ukraine
As reported, crews from the Achilles unit struck a Russian amphibious transporte in the Vovchansk sector.
Photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces, for illustrative purposes
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