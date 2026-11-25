MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made the statement in his address, Ukrinform reports.

"I want to thank the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, our drones struck a Russian military airfield – the very one from which Russian aircraft take off to destroy lives in Ukraine. We are now assessing the damage inflicted on the Russians this time. We will continue to deliver our responses," the head of state said.

He noted that Russian aircraft, Russian warships, and vessels transporting Russian weapons are entirely legitimate targets for Ukraine.

Zelensky confirms strike on Russian ship in Gulf of Finland

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Savaskeyka airfield in Russia, which is home to MiG-31K aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine