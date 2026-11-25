MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Economy and Environment announced the decision on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“This means that businesses that have not yet provided access to shelters can continue operating, provided they have the consent of their employees and implement organizational safety measures,” the ministry said.

The decision was developed in cooperation with the business community and takes into account recommendations from the Verkhovna Rada, the ministry said. It also thanked lawmakers for addressing the needs of businesses and helping find a balanced solution.

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The ministry emphasized that the government wants businesses to continue operating and people to retain their jobs. The requirements are therefore being made more flexible to reflect businesses' actual capacity to comply.

A differentiated approach will take effect on June 5, 2027, depending on the maximum number of employees and visitors who may be present at a facility at any one time:

Up to 20 people: A shelter is not mandatory, but businesses must provide air-raid alerts, inform people about available shelters, obtain employees' consent, and implement organizational safety measures.

21 to 99 people: Businesses must provide access to a shelter, a designated safe space, or, under certain conditions, the safest available interior room.

100 or more people: Access to a ready-to-use shelter with sufficient capacity is mandatory.

The ministry also noted that certain exemptions apply to businesses that are objectively unable to provide shelter, as well as to suppliers of essential goods and services.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers revised the rules governing business operations during yellow-level air alerts, extending the deadline for setting up safe spaces to March 4, 2027.