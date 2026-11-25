MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

“The key priority now is to speed up missile deliveries from our partners—missiles for Patriot systems and for our other air defense systems, which we need and which can help us right now. Unfortunately, we have yet to receive any positive news from the United States about accelerating deliveries. Supplies are still delayed, unfortunately,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine is also working to develop its own anti-ballistic missile system under the FREYJA program.

According to the president, the integration of the system's components is already underway.

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“We need to effectively combine all the capabilities of the FREYJA program's participants to make this system work in practice. We are working on it. The first prototypes and tests are expected this winter,” Zelensky said.

As reported, Zelensky said Ukraine hopes to test this winter the new FREYJA anti-ballistic missile system, which it is developing jointly with European partners to defend against ballistic missiles.

Photo: Presidential Office