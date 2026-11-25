German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed on Wednesday that Europeans must and will show Russia its limits "in every sense of the word," referring to recent escalations.

"Russia is escalating in the Baltic region. Russia is escalating in Poland. Russia is escalating on the Black Sea. Russia is escalating in space. And Russia is escalating very massively, even here in our country, even at the cost of human lives," Merz stressed while addressing the Bundestag.

The German chancellor also touched on discussions for the country's budget for the next year, asserting that the budget aims to make significant progress, but acknowledged numerous economic issues remain unresolved. "There is no calculator that could work out absolute fairness," he added.