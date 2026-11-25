Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz of being driven by a "lust for power," saying they were "clinging to power at all costs" and lacked responsibility and sound judgment.

Lieberman said he had followed their statements and actions since election day "with astonishment," citing allegations of election fraud and scenarios presented by Katz.

"The statements about chemical weapons in Iran's hands are serious, but from an intelligence and operational standpoint, there is no justification for an independent Israeli attack in the immediate term," he said, adding that he would not be surprised if the two had used intelligence agencies against opposition leaders.