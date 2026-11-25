Melissa Nursey-Bray
- Professor, Geography, Environment and Population, Adelaide University
I am an interdisciplinary researcher with a history of working with Indigenous communities, ENGO, local government and fishing groups. My current field is human geography. I explore how communities become involved in environmental decision making, whether in NRM or climate adaptation, and everything in between. I am trained as a historian with an Arts degree and then Honours majoring in History (both University of Adelaide). I then completed a Masters Degree in Environmental Studies (University of Adelaide) where my thesis focussed on the social-ecological realities of management of dairy farming in the Murray-Darling region. My PhD (JCU) examined the role language played in the implementation of a Green Turtle and Dugong Management plan, a co-management exercise between the Aboriginal Council and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority (GBRMPA). I have worked for the CSIRO, the Australian Maritime College, the University of Tasmania, James Cook University and the University of Adelaide. I currently undertake research work with a focus on community based adaptation, particularly working with Indigenous and also fishing communities. For details of my publications and general research profile see:Experience
- –present Associate Professor, Geography, Environment and Population, University of Adelaide
- 2006 James Cook University, PhD Environmental Studies
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