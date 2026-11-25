The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) organised an educational field visit to the Environmental Laboratory at the Department of Environmental Monitoring and Inspection, with the participation of a delegation from Qatar Science and Technology School in Al Sakhama. The delegation comprised 20 students and three supervisors.

The visit aimed to familiarise students with the laboratory's role in environmental protection and introduce them to the latest scientific technologies used in examining and analysing environmental samples, monitoring environmental quality and preserving natural resources.

The visit included an introductory tour of the laboratory, during which students learned about its operations and the key equipment and technologies used to examine and analyse environmental samples. They were also briefed on the importance of scientific testing in monitoring environmental indicators and its role in supporting efforts to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of natural resources.