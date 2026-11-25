The Social Protection and Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), an affiliate of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has established an office at the Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), part of Hamad Medical Corp (HMC).

Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed annually on November 25, this step underscores Aman's commitment to providing protection and rehabilitation services in a more accessible and timely manner, while strengthening integration with healthcare institutions in handling cases involving women and children.

This is Aman's 4th external office in the healthcare sector, forming part of Aman's strategy to develop social protection.

This expansion aims to facilitate case reception procedures, provide psychological, social, and rehabilitation support, and strengthen coordination and referral mechanisms with partner organisations, thus, ensuring early intervention and the delivery of services in accordance with the highest professional standards, while maintaining complete confidentiality and privacy.

In this regard, Acting Executive Director of Aman Fadal Mohammed al-Kaabi said that establishing this office is an important milestone in the centre's efforts to improve access to services.

Having an office at WWRC will help deliver more integrated and timely services and enhance the effectiveness of interventions in cases requiring a multidisciplinary response, he added.

Al-Kaabi also stressed Aman's commitment to making its services accessible to beneficiaries, explaining that this will improve the quality and speed of responses and strengthen coordination between healthcare and social service institutions, thereby ensuring the highest levels of protection and care for women and children.

The opening of the office builds on the centre's approach to establishing an integrated system based on partnerships and institutional coordination, in line with its vision and strategy to deliver more efficient and sustainable services, the Acting Executive Director of Aman said.

For her part, CEO and Medical Director of WWRC, Dr Zeena al-Mansoori said that Aman goes beyond just providing medical treatment, to include delivering comprehensive care for mothers and children, featuring psychological and social support, therefore tackling health care, psychological, and social needs.

Dr al-Mansoori described the move as an important addition to efforts to strengthen psychological and social support for mothers and children, providing direct and timely access.

This, she noted, will significantly contribute to the success of interventions in cases requiring a multidisciplinary response and help both organisations achieve their shared objectives of providing the highest levels of family protection for mothers and children.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of the Protection Department at Aman Jawaher al-Sayed commended the establishment of this office.

It will help accelerate case response and provide support and protection in accordance with the highest professional standards through coordination with medical staff and relevant authorities, al-Sayed said. This will ensure a safe environment that preserves beneficiaries dignity and addresses their psychological, social, and legal needs, in line with Aman's mission of prevention, protection and empowerment.

In turn, Deputy CEO of WWRC and Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments at HMC Dr Huda Abdulla Saleh said that the inauguration of the office is an important step towards strengthening an integrated system for protecting and supporting women and children.

She pointed out that the office will facilitate the early identification of cases requiring support and protection, accelerate response and referral procedures, and ensure that appropriate interventions are provided at the right time.

For her part, Head of the External Offices Section within Aman Center's Protection Department Rawda al-Marri noted that the opening of the new office completes another phase of the Aman's expansion plan. This will improve access to services and enhance coordination with partner organisations, positively impacting the quality of services.