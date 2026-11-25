Qatar Tourism (QT) has honoured HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding, with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Qatar Tourism Awards. Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal al-Thani, vice-chairman of Al Faisal Holding, accepted the award on his behalf at the ceremony yesterday.

Sheikh Faisal said:“I thank Qatar Tourism for this recognition and for its work in showcasing what our country has to offer. Qatar's rich heritage, distinctive culture and beautiful landscapes, from its beaches to its desert dunes, give visitors so much to explore. aThose interested in our history and arts can discover them in our museums and souqs, while those looking to unwind or enjoy the outdoors can spend time along our coast or in the desert. Our hotels and resorts complement these experiences with high standards of service and the warm welcome for which the people of Qatar are known. I hope everyone who visits our country finds a reason to return.”

Over several decades, Sheikh Faisal has helped shape how visitors experience Qatar, both through his investment in hospitality and through his commitment to sharing the country's heritage.

In 1998, he established the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum at Al Samriya, opening his personal collection to the public. Today, visitors can explore Qatar's history through everyday objects, see works of Islamic art and discover the vintage vehicles he has collected over the years.

Under his chairmanship, Al Faisal Holding established Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC) in 2003. Its hotel portfolio includes 12 properties in Doha's West Bay as well as Al Samriya Hotel, where guests can stay on the same estate as the museum.