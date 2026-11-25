News Update! (25-11-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Qatar's PHCC marks world AMR awareness week, urges responsible use of antibiotics.
21 winners honoured in classic cars contest.
(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)
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