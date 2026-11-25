We're excited to be part of the world's largest tech and AI event in Dubai. Looking forward to connecting, collaborating, and showcasing innovative digital solutions. See you at GITEX!

SDLC Corp joins the global technology conversation at GITEX Global 2026, connecting with innovators and exploring emerging opportunities in technology and digital transformation.

SDLC Corp proudly joins GITEX Global Dubai 2026 - where innovation meets opportunity.

The company will welcome enterprise and government leaders to explore how AI, enterprise platforms and custom software can support their next stage of growth.

- CEO Kishan SrivastavaDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SDLC Corp today announced that it will attend GITEX GLOBAL 2026, taking place from 8 - 11 December 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. The company builds enterprise software and AI-driven products for organisations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Over the four days, its team looks forward to meeting enterprise leaders, technology teams and partners from the UAE and the wider region.GITEX GLOBAL has long been a meeting point for the region's technology community. This year, the event opens a new chapter at Expo City Dubai, where organisers expect more than 6,000 exhibitors from over 80 countries. For SDLC Corp, which serves UAE clients through its Dubai entity, Transform Digital DMCC the exhibition is a chance to listen, learn and build new relationships.SDLC Corp was started in 2015. Since then, the company has grown steadily into a team of more than 1,200+ engineers, including over 400+ AI specialists. Together, they have completed more than 3,400+ deliveries for clients in over 30+ countries. Today, SDLC Corp maintains a global presence with offices in key locations including the United States, the UAE, the United Kingdom and India.The company's work centres on the systems that keep a business running. SDLC Corp helps large organisations modernise core platforms, connect their ERP, CRM and finance systems, and build web, mobile and cloud applications for customers and staff. Increasingly, its teams also help clients bring AI into everyday operations, from document processing to customer service, with clear controls over data and decisions.Beyond these core areas, SDLC Corp's teams also work on data and analytics, cloud and DevOps, AI governance, digital accessibility, blockchain and game and immersive experiences. In addition, the company provides dedicated engineering teams and helps organisations set up a Global Capability Centre in the UAE. As a result, its clients come from sectors as varied as logistics, healthcare, financial services, retail, hospitality, education and the public sector.Its client work spans several continents. For Transworld Logistics, a global freight forwarder, SDLC Corp built an AI-powered freight operations system that works with Oracle Transportation Management. It also rolled out Transworld's Odoo ERP across fleet, warehouse, orders and accounting. For Orange Jordan, one of the country's leading telecom operators, the team built a virtual reality soccer game that let event visitors experience 5G speeds first-hand. Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, it built a bilingual English and Arabic digital platform for ADCOOP, a retail cooperative with more than 100 stores.The UAE remains an important market for the company. From its Dubai base, SDLC Corp provides software development in the UAE for enterprise operations, customer platforms and system modernisation. Projects there are planned around UAE-region hosting, Arabic and English user experiences, and integration with existing systems.Its regional teams also deliver AI development services in the UAE, covering generative AI, document AI, chatbots, and computer vision. This work follows local data protection requirements, including the UAE's Personal Data Protection Law.Alongside client projects, SDLC Corp builds its own AI-driven SaaS products. As an Official Odoo Partner, it has also published more than 30 apps that extend Odoo, and its teams handle Odoo development in the UAE for businesses in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider GCC.One of these products, Pulastya AI, is an AI voice agent that answers routine customer calls and passes complex ones to staff with the call history attached. For a service business that was missing calls during busy hours and after office hours, it delivered 45% faster call responses and 35% fewer missed enquiries.Similarly, InnCentral, the company's hotel management software, brings reservations, housekeeping, billing, guest messaging and reporting into one system with a built-in AI assistant. For an independent hotel operator, it delivered 40% faster front desk coordination, 35% faster housekeeping updates and 30% less manual report work.SDLC Corp invites enterprise leaders, partners and media to connect with its team during the exhibition and talk through their technology plans for the year ahead. To arrange a meeting, contact....Event details:Event: GITEX GLOBAL 2026Dates: 8–11 December 2026Venue: Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City DubaiAbout SDLC CorpFounded in 2015, SDLC Corp builds enterprise software and AI-driven SaaS products. Its 1,200+ engineers help enterprises, governments, and growing businesses in 30+ countries build custom software, modernise core systems and put AI to work in daily operations. The company is an Official Odoo Partner and has a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.Learn more at sdlccorp.

Kishan Srivastava

SDLC Corp

+1 415-594-0097

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SDLC Corp to Attend GITEX GLOBAL 2026 at Expo City Dubai News Provided By Transform Digital LLC November 25, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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