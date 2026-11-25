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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced the release of a new video highlighting its unmanned systems portfolio through footage captured during recent live field demonstrations across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

The video features VisionWave's unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drone solutions, and related sensing technologies as demonstrated by the Company to prospective defense and security customers in those markets.

The footage brings together demonstrations conducted in different operational environments, highlighting VisionWave's efforts to advance, showcase, and commercialize unmanned technologies for defense, security, and commercial applications.

The demonstrations shown in the video were conducted for evaluation and marketing purposes. None of the demonstrations was conducted under, or has to date resulted in, a purchase order, contract or other customer commitment. The presentation of technologies in field demonstrations does not establish commercial availability, operational qualification, customer acceptance or future sales, and there can be no assurance that any demonstration will result in an order or in revenue.

Featured Video

VisionWave Holdings - Unmanned Systems in Action

Footage from recent field demonstrations in Europe, the United States, and Asia of unmanned ground and aerial systems in VisionWave's portfolio.

Watch the Video:

Title: VisionWave Unmanned Systems in Action

Recent field demonstrations across Europe, the United States, and Asia showcase VisionWave's unmanned ground and aerial systems, drone solutions, and sensing technologies.

Field Demonstrations

VisionWave continues to advance its portfolio of unmanned systems through technology development, field demonstrations, strategic partnerships, and direct engagement with potential customers and industry partners.

The newly released video highlights key areas of the Company's technology portfolio:

Unmanned Ground Systems (UGVs): VisionWave's portfolio of unmanned ground vehicles includes the VARAN(TM) platform and the RANGER, SCOUT, and RECON systems, designed to support a broad range of defense, security, and tactical operations. These platforms are intended to provide capabilities across intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), remote operations, tactical logistics, resupply, and mission support in complex and potentially hazardous environments. Through the integration of advanced sensing, remote-control capabilities, and autonomous technologies, VisionWave aims to enhance operational flexibility, situational awareness, and mission effectiveness while reducing personnel exposure to risk. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAVs): VisionWave's aerial portfolio includes the TALON(TM) family of tactical drones and the D-FLY(TM) STRIKE counter-UAS interceptor, designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, tactical logistics, payload delivery, precision support, and aerial threat interception. The portfolio includes TALON 10 for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); TALON HEAVY LIFT 40 and 100 for tactical resupply and heavy-lift logistics; TALON GUARDIAN for specialized mission support and precision payload delivery; TALON SHOOTER for precision aerial support; and D-FLY STRIKE for high-speed counter-drone interception. The systems are designed to support diverse operational requirements and are intended to be integrated with VisionWave's STRATUM command platform. Advanced Sensing Technologies: Sensing and perception capabilities being developed and evaluated to enhance situational awareness and support unmanned operations.

The demonstrations reflect VisionWave's broader strategy of building a complementary portfolio of ground and aerial technologies that can be adapted to different operational requirements and market opportunities.

International Business Development Activities

Over recent months, VisionWave has expanded its international business development activities, including participation in defense industry events, live technology demonstrations, and meetings with prospective military, government, and commercial customers.

These activities are intended to facilitate technology evaluation, identify customer requirements, and support future commercialization opportunities. These activities have not resulted in any purchase order or revenue to date], and there can be no assurance that they will.

The new video provides prospective customers and industry partners with an overview of VisionWave's technology portfolio and its recent demonstration activities.

Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, commented:

About VisionWave

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. through its own internal developments, various industry partnerships, and through its wholly owned subsidiaries is at the forefront of creating software and hardware solutions for UxV (Unmanned Vehicles including UAVs, UGVs and USVs - Aerial, Ground and Submersible) capabilities by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous solutions for both defense and aerospace applications, and commercial uses. Our technologies, both those available for sale and in development, - ranging from high-resolution radars and advanced vision systems; to radio frequency (RF) sensing technologies; to high-speed compute platforms; to payload management for various UxVs like drones and UGVs, seek to improve operational efficiency and precision dual markets; for military and homeland security applications, and for commercial use cases worldwide. For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release and in the video referenced in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the demonstrations described in this press release and their potential results; the Company's technology development and integration initiatives; unmanned ground and aerial systems; sensing and autonomy technologies; international market development; potential customer engagement; commercialization objectives; strategic partnerships; potential applications; and future business opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "believes," "designed," "expects," "intended," "may," "plans," "potential," "seeks," "will" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include challenges related to technology development, testing and integration; customer evaluations and adoption; regulatory and export-control requirements; defense procurement processes; commercialization; the possibility that demonstrations do not result in orders or revenue; reliance on third-party manufacturers, suppliers and commercial partners; financing; competition; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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