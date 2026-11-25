MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a gold and copper market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

What a difference a few trading sessions can make.

Several downside targets discussed in our earlier Lab Notes have already been reached, and in some cases, sellers have pushed prices considerably further.

The U.S. dollar has reached an important weekly resistance combination, while gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper have all experienced significant bearish developments.

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But here's an interesting question: what happens when a market reaches its projected downside objective and immediately confronts another important support area?

Does the decline continue? Do buyers finally fight back? Or does the market need more evidence before either side can claim an advantage?

Today, let's focus on two markets where those questions are especially relevant: gold and copper.

Gold (GC.F) - All Three Targets Reached. Can 3500 Hold?

Gold's bears have been remarkably efficient.

On November 19, in Premium Lab Note #261, we outlined the following downside roadmap:

And Friday's session delivered all three objectives.

A fresh bearish gap at 3633-3685 encouraged further selling, driving gold not only below 3600 but all the way toward the psychological 3500 barrier.

That decline also left gold below the previously discussed daily 161.8% Fibonacci extension on a weekly closing basis, but there's another side to this story.

An Important Weekly Support Combination

The weekly chart shows that gold has approached a significant technical support area combining:

the psychological 3500 barrier the lower boundary of the red declining channel earlier price highs from April, June, and August 2025.

And buyers have noticed. Monday's Asian session opened with a substantial bullish gap at 3515-3570, encouraging a recovery toward Friday's bearish gap. However, the attempt to close that bearish gap was unsuccessful and Tuesday's recovery also failed to overcome its upper boundary, leaving the immediate bearish risk unresolved.

What Matters Next?

As long as Friday's bearish gap at 3633-3685 remains unclosed, another challenge of the support combination around 3500 remains possible. However, the concentration of historical and technical support in this area deserves attention.

In our opinion, without a confirmed daily close below 3500, the case for another substantial decline remains less convincing.

Conversely, a confirmed daily close above 3685 would close Friday's bearish gap and provide the first meaningful improvement in the immediate technical picture.

Daily Takeaway: our November 19 downside objectives have been fulfilled. The next decisive battleground is the weekly support combination around 3500.

Copper (HG.F) - Another Projection Fulfilled. Fibonacci Support Under Fire

Copper has delivered another chapter of the scenario we outlined on November 19:

Well, the bears delivered again as Friday's decline carried copper into our projected 548-550 support area.

Monday brought a substantial bullish counterattack, but the recovery failed to establish a lasting improvement in the technical picture.

Earlier today, sellers returned aggressively, driving copper down and challenging the daily 161.8% Fibonacci extension near 538.

Could the Decline Continue?

The first important question concerns today's closing price.

Why?

Because a confirmed daily close below the Fibonacci support near 538 would strengthen the bearish case for another decline.

The next potential objective lies in the 526-528.25 area, reinforced by:

the daily 173.2% Fibonacci extension near 528 the weekly 50% Fibonacci retracement a historical bullish gap from early December 2025.

This combination makes the area an especially important potential obstacle for sellers. However, failure to defend it could subsequently expose another bullish gap at 501.50-508.95, dating back to late November 2025. At this point, it is also worth noting that the daily 200% Fibonacci extension near 508 adds another technical argument to that lower support area.

Daily Takeaway: the 548-550 projection has been fulfilled. Copper is now testing the next daily Fibonacci support around 538, with 526-528.25 becoming the next conditional downside objective.

What About the Other Four Markets?

U.S. Dollar: The Bulls Reach Their Target

The dollar has reached the important 104.20-104.60 resistance zone identified in our earlier analysis. But weakening daily momentum and a fresh bearish gap are raising questions about the rally's next chapter. Which support area could become the bulls' next important test?

Silver: The 4250 Target Is History

Silver has fulfilled our earlier downside projection and extended its decline below another psychological barrier. A new bullish gap has encouraged buyers to fight back, but important overhead resistance remains. Meanwhile, a historical weekly support combination is coming into focus.

Platinum: Two Targets Delivered

Both downside objectives highlighted last week have been achieved. Platinum has also slipped below another psychological level and approached the lower boundary of a multi-month declining channel. The next closing signals could be especially important for determining whether sellers can push further.

Palladium: Another Fibonacci Target Approaches

Palladium has reached both previously identified downside objectives. Buyers have attempted to recover, but the latest bearish gap remains an obstacle. With additional Fibonacci support nearby, the next technical battle could be just around the corner.

Final Thought - Don't Stop Thinking at the Target

Reaching a projected price level is an important part of technical analysis, but it's not the end of the process. The next question is always what the market does when it gets there.

Does support hold? Does resistance reject another advance? Does a daily or weekly closing candle confirm the move?

Understanding those reactions is just as important as identifying the original target. That's how a market forecast becomes an ongoing process of learning, observing, and refining our analysis.

P.S. If you're not yet receiving our free gold market updates yet,you're welcome to join our free gold mailing list.

Stay curious, watch the levels that matter, and let the next market move earn your confidence.

Anna

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