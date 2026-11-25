MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

The international financial advice industry is heading for its most explosive year in a generation, with AI, increasingly complex expat finances, and a wave of consolidation likely to transform the sector in 2027, predicts the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Nigel Green's bold forecast flies in the face of widespread fears that AI will make human financial advisers obsolete.

On AI, he predicts the technology will create more advisers than it replaces.

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Until now, advising people with modest savings has, unfortunately, rarely made commercial sense, so those people have been underserved.

The second force, he says, is the growing complexity of expat finances.

Expats used to have a fairly simple financial picture: a home country, a host country and one pension in between.

Today many hold property in two or three countries, earn in several currencies, draw on pensions from more than one jurisdiction and pay for children's education abroad, while also planning around family wealth spread across borders.

The third prediction is a major wave of consolidation, driven by both regulators and clients.

Regulators around the world are raising the bar on capital, compliance, technology, and reporting, and those costs are likely to become too heavy for many smaller firms to carry.

At the same time, clients are increasingly looking for scale. They want an adviser with a presence where they live and hold assets, with the resources to invest in technology and the staying power to look after their wealth for decades.

The deVere CEO believes established global firms with real cross-border reach are best placed to lead.

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