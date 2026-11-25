MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Big Tech is about to find out which of its AI ambitions lenders truly believe in, as bond investors grow far fussier about where they put their money, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as debt markets demand steeper rewards to fund the AI buildout.

Some highly rated tech borrowers are now priced more like junk, and shares in the heaviest spenders sit between 25% and 45% below their June peaks.

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The spending involved is huge. Consensus forecasts put capital expenditure by the five largest cloud and AI platforms at close to $690 billion this year, rising to about $870 billion in 2027.

Analysts expect more than $3 trillion to be spent over the next three years.

Bond markets are leading the shift. The biggest AI companies are expected to raise around $250 billion through bond sales this year, and borrowing across the wider industry, including chipmakers, utilities and data centre developers, could reach between $300 billion and $570 billion.

Several BBB rated borrowers are trading as if they were rated single B. Outside AI, corporate credit spreads remain close to historic tights.

Cash flow is a growing concern. The four largest US tech spenders are on track to put more into capital projects than their businesses generate in cash in both 2026 and 2027. Roughly $822 billion of future lease commitments also sit off their balance sheets.

The sorting has already begun. Heavy spenders and big debt issuers fell sharply between June and last Friday, while a tech giant that largely sat out the spending race rose almost 20%.

Monday's surge in chip stocks after the leadership change at Nvidia, the world's leading AI chipmaker, and Tuesday's partial retreat, showed how jumpy sentiment remains.

He predicts the AI trade is likely to fragment further through 2027.

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