MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is trading near $3,552 this morning, giving back Monday's whole 3.1% rebound and more after Tuesday's slide to about $3,533. The bias is Bearish, with $3,634 as the line in the sand, and October PCE due at 18:30 PKT.

Wednesday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,552, down about 2.3% from Monday's close at about $3,634, after spiking to $3,714.60 on Monday and fading into the New York close. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,551.72 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,551.70 at 07:05 to 07:06 PKT. Tuesday pushed to about $3,691 in the early hours, slid through the New York session to near $3,570, and fell further overnight to about $3,533 before steadying.

The intraday map

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The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,691 (R4), Tuesday's overnight push high, then $3,679 (R3), the 30-minute chart's visible high, $3,660 (R2), Tuesday's session open area, and $3,634 (R1), Monday's close and the line in the sand for the bias. The pivot sits at $3,552, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,551 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,545 (S2) is this morning's low, $3,538 (S3) is the November 20 close, and $3,533 (S4) is the overnight low. The bias is Bearish: Tuesday gave back Monday's whole rebound, the 1-hour RSI sits below 50, and gold still trades far below the 50-day average near $4,072 and the 200-day average near $4,261. A sustained hourly close above $3,634 flips the bias to Neutral, toward $3,660, then $3,679; a sustained hourly close below $3,545 flips it to Strongly Bearish, toward $3,538, then $3,533.

30m

Charts are annotated TradingView OANDA:XAUUSD snapshots captured this morning, with all nine levels drawn on the 1-hour chart and five on the 30-minute chart (R4 sits above its visible range, S2, S3 and S4 below it), and the pivot at the live spot of $3,552.

Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. The minutes of the October meeting showed nearly all officials viewed further rate increases as likely appropriate, with two arguing that if inflation data disappoints there would be grounds for a hike of more than 25 basis points in December. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment in December, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation supports additional tightening, with the pace decided by incoming data. Markets are assigning about a 95% to 96% probability to a 25 basis point December hike, with only about 2.9% odds left on a steeper 50 basis point step, and about a 63% probability of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March that would take the benchmark to 4.50% to 4.75%. The one softening factor is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who warned on Monday that the Fed could jeopardize economic growth by raising rates too aggressively, and expectations for a third straight hike in March have weakened to about 35% from more than 50% a week ago. Fed officials enter their pre-meeting blackout on November 28.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.89% to 4.93%, just under the 5.00% threshold, with the 2-year at about 4.685% and the 30-year near 5.29%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays near 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index is at about 103.46 to 103.85, down about 0.45% to 0.51% on Tuesday after briefly crossing 104 intraday, near its 19-month high after closing last week at 103.81, and it has now risen for four straight weeks. Gold fell against that softer dollar on Tuesday, which tells the story: the hike repricing, not the dollar, is doing the damage. The November consumer confidence index printed 103.3, well above October's 91.9 and the 92.5 forecast, its highest reading since January of last year, which keeps the Fed's hawkish case intact. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September. The banks are diverging on the outlook: Goldman Sachs has cut its end-2027 target to $4,650 an ounce from $4,800, its second cut this month after cutting from $5,400, UBS has lowered its forecast for this quarter by 10% to $4,500, while Morgan Stanley still sees $5,250 by the fourth quarter of 2027 and JPMorgan foresees a recovery to $4,500 by the end of 2027.

Crude oil kept falling on Tuesday even as the Middle East risk stayed live. West Texas Intermediate is trading near $79.20 to $80.61 a barrel and Brent near $85.70 to $87.13, after Brent fell $2.62 to $89.95 and WTI fell $2.68 to $80.73 on Monday, as Libya's Sharara pipeline restarted and the International Energy Agency projected a fourth-quarter supply surplus of about 1.7 million barrels a day. The driver is diplomacy, not supply: the Qatari prime minister said Qatar is working with both Iran and the US to revive the negotiation process and met US Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio to discuss Iran talks, and crude extended its declines on those hopes even as Iran's Army Chief Hatami ordered the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until Iran's seven conditions are met, with restrictions to be tightened daily, and even as three tankers were reported to have hit mines in the strait. Oil is hovering near a three-month low despite the tanker incidents, and rising Persian Gulf exports and forecasts of a supply surplus are also weighing. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid.

What to watch today

Today brings the week's main event: the October core PCE inflation report, the Fed's preferred gauge, forecast at 3.2% on the year against 3.1% before, due at 18:30 PKT alongside the second estimate of third-quarter GDP and durable goods orders, followed by the Fed's Beige Book at midnight PKT. It is a Thanksgiving-shortened week in the US, with markets closed on Thursday and a short session on Friday. It is a day for watching whether the $3,545 floor holds or gives way ahead of the PCE print.

Tuesday's slide: gold fell about 2.2% on the day after pushing to about $3,691 in the early hours, sliding to near $3,570 in the New York session, and falling further overnight to about $3,533, and spot is trading near $3,552 this morning The rebound that failed: gold bottomed near $3,503 on Friday, its lowest since September 2025, then rallied 3.1% on Monday on the Nvidia news, but Tuesday gave the whole rebound back as New York Fed President Williams said persistently high inflation supports additional tightening The Fed picture: markets price about a 95% to 96% chance of a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 63% chance of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March, after Fed Governor Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President Williams said more tightening looks likely, while Treasury Secretary Bessent warned the Fed could jeopardize growth by hiking too aggressively Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.89% to 4.93%, just under the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index is at about 103.46 to 103.85, down about 0.5% on Tuesday after briefly crossing 104 intraday, near its 19-month high Oil lower: Brent is trading near $85.70 to $87.13 a barrel and WTI near $79.20 to $80.61, extending declines on hopes for revived US-Iran diplomacy after the Qatari prime minister said Qatar is working with both sides, even as Iran's Army Chief ordered the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until Iran's seven conditions are met and three tankers were reported to have hit mines in the strait Equities sold off with gold: more than $1 trillion in US equity value was erased shortly after the opening bell, with the S and P 500 sliding toward 7,150, the Nasdaq 100 dropping more than 2%, and Bitcoin breaking below $60,000, and silver fell to near $42.04 an ounce, down about 2.33% Bullish trigger: a soft PCE print today, or a fresh Hormuz headline, revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,634 (R1) as the trigger and $3,660 (R2), then $3,679 (R3), as targets Bearish trigger: a hot PCE print locks in the December hike and keeps the January hike on the table, with a sustained hourly close below $3,545 (S2) as the trigger and $3,538 (S3), then $3,533 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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