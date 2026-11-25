MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary on the tech sector.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:SOXS ) makes the NYSE top gainer, trading at $74.36 +13.40 gaining over 21 % as tech stocks take a beating today.

Profit taking and fear have taken over the sector and red is dominating tech stocks.

Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG ) is trading at 263.04 -13.54 (-4.89%) as of this report.

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Amazon, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMZN ) is trading at 236.80 -15.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq:META ) is trading at 579.39 -10.43 (-1.77%).

NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq:NVDA ) is also down following its recent bounce, trading at 142.33 -13.05, losing over 8%.

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