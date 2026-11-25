MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN ), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

NeuroSense makes the Nasdaq top gainer list today on news, currently trading at 2.3300 +1.2300, up over 110%. The stock has a morning high on volume of over 66 Million shares.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) today announced positive results obtained using its proprietary biomarker platform in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Phase 2b PARADIGM study conducted by NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The results demonstrated a statistically significant separation in the deterioration of brain function between patients treated with NeuroSense's investigational therapy, PrimeC, and those receiving placebo, measured by NeuraLight's precision brain function biomarkers.

As detected by NeuraLight's brain-function biomarkers, patients treated with PrimeC had a significantly slower deterioration of brain function compared with placebo after just six months of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase (85% effect size; p=0.04), with separation between the original treatment groups becoming even more pronounced during the subsequent open-label extension.

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These results are remarkable given the short duration of the double-blind phase and the small sub-cohort of just 36 ALS patients, underscoring the sensitivity of NeuraLight's biomarkers in detecting treatment-related changes in brain function.

The findings provide an independent, objective functional readout that complements PARADIGM's previously reported clinical and biological outcomes. As reported in JAMA Neurology, patients treated with PrimeC demonstrated slower functional decline, alongside modulation of disease-relevant biological biomarkers.

Measuring changes in brain function remains one of the greatest challenges in neurodegenerative disease drug development, particularly in short-duration trials with small patient populations. NeuraLight's AI-powered platform derives precise, objective and quantitative biomarkers of brain function from eye-movement measurements, enabling pharmaceutical companies to assess changes in disease-relevant neural pathways throughout drug trials.

The convergence of objective brain function measurements, clinical outcomes and biological biomarkers in the PARADIGM study highlights the potential of NeuraLight's platform to help pharmaceutical companies demonstrate whether a therapy's biological activity translates into measurable preservation of brain function.

NeuraLight is a healthtech company on a mission to make brain function accurately measurable and actionable. Fusing decades of world-class neuroscience with a breakthrough AI engine and proprietary data, the NeuraLight platform sets a new standard by quantifying core aspects of brain function at scale. NeuraLight's technology is embedded in commercial partnerships and endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel laureates, and major research foundations, establishing it as prominent infrastructure for brain health. Visit.

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