MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached over 27 kanals of land belonging to five Reasi residents suspected of having exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms and ammunition training and allegedly attempting to revive terrorist activities in the region.

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Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat approved the attachment of the properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, through an order issued on November 19.

According to the order, evidence collected during the investigation indicated that the five individuals were attempting to sell their land, with the proceeds allegedly intended to finance terrorist activities in the area.

“The evidence collected during investigation reveals that these terrorists are attempting to sell their land (tabulated hereunder) and proceeds of such sale are intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities in the area,” the DGP said in the order.

The individuals whose properties have been attached were identified as Mohd Qayoom, alias Abdul Qayoom, of Shadole in Mahore tehsil; Bashir Ahmad, alias Masoom, of Bidder; Shokat Ali of Hunder in Arnas tehsil; Manzoor Ahmad, alias Manzoor Hussain, of Khanti in Thuroo tehsil; and Imtyaz Ahmad of Thuroo.

Police said an investigation into a case registered in 2024 at Mahore Police Station revealed that the five alleged terrorists had crossed over to Pakistan to receive weapons training and were involved in attempts to disturb peace in the region.

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On November 29, 2024, police received information about 30 alleged terrorists from the jurisdictions of Mahore and Chassana police stations who had reportedly gone missing between 1991 and 2003 and exfiltrated to Pakistan.

Following the information, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act and the UAPA.

According to the property details included in the DGP's order, the five individuals collectively own 27 kanals and 36 marlas of land.

The DGP accorded prior approval for attachment of the properties, treating them as proceeds of terrorism under Section 2(1)(g)(ii) of the UAPA. : Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached over 27 kanals of land belonging to five Reasi residents suspected of having exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms and ammunition training and allegedly attempting to revive terrorist activities in the region.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat approved the attachment of the properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, through an order issued on November 19.

According to the order, evidence collected during the investigation indicated that the five individuals were attempting to sell their land, with the proceeds allegedly intended to finance terrorist activities in the area.

“The evidence collected during investigation reveals that these terrorists are attempting to sell their land (tabulated hereunder) and proceeds of such sale are intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities in the area,” the DGP said in the order.

The individuals whose properties have been attached were identified as Mohd Qayoom, alias Abdul Qayoom, of Shadole in Mahore tehsil; Bashir Ahmad, alias Masoom, of Bidder; Shokat Ali of Hunder in Arnas tehsil; Manzoor Ahmad, alias Manzoor Hussain, of Khanti in Thuroo tehsil; and Imtyaz Ahmad of Thuroo.

Police said an investigation into a case registered in 2024 at Mahore Police Station revealed that the five alleged terrorists had crossed over to Pakistan to receive weapons training and were involved in attempts to disturb peace in the region.

On November 29, 2024, police received information about 30 alleged terrorists from the jurisdictions of Mahore and Chassana police stations who had reportedly gone missing between 1991 and 2003 and exfiltrated to Pakistan.

Following the information, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act and the UAPA.

According to the property details included in the DGP's order, the five individuals collectively own 27 kanals and 36 marlas of land.

The DGP accorded prior approval for the attachment of the properties, treating them as proceeds of terrorism under Section 2(1)(g)(ii) of the UAPA.