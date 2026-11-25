MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has revised the monthly contributions of government employees towards the Cancer Treatment Management Fund for Poor (CTMFP), fixing deductions of Rs 40 for Gazetted employees and Rs 20 for Non-Gazetted employees.

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The Finance Department's Codes Division has issued a circular in this regard, following a General Administration Department order issued on August 31, 2026.

As per the revised instructions, Rs 480 will be contributed annually by each Gazetted employee through monthly deductions of Rs 40, while Non-Gazetted employees will contribute Rs 240 annually through deductions of Rs 20 per month.

The government has also clarified that the prescribed contributions are minimum amounts and employees are free to contribute more to the fund voluntarily.

The CTMFP was originally established in 2010 to provide financial assistance to cancer patients belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

The Finance Department had subsequently issued several circulars directing Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to facilitate voluntary monthly salary deductions from Gazetted and Non-Gazetted employees for the fund.

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According to the circular, although the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY SEHAT scheme has covered a substantial portion of inpatient cancer treatment, patients continue to face financial difficulties in meeting expenses related to outpatient treatment, diagnostic tests and medicines.

The revision has been made to align the fund's assistance with the present requirements of cancer patients and strengthen financial support for economically weaker sections.

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The Finance Department has directed that the deducted amounts be deposited into Account No. 0110010200000810 (CD 810), maintained at the J&K Bank's Civil Secretariat Branch.

All Administrative Secretaries have been requested to ensure that Drawing and Disbursing Officers make regular monthly deductions of Rs 40 and Rs 20 from the salaries of Gazetted and Non-Gazetted employees, respectively, with immediate effect.