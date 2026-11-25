MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The controversy over alleged environmental damage at Sheshnag Lake has triggered a political confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir, with the National Conference (NC) accusing the BJP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of communalising the issue, while opposition parties have called for transparency and an assessment of the project's environmental impact.

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NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq accused the BJP and PDP of giving the controversy a communal colour for political gains, alleging that an attempt was being made to portray the issue as Muslims opposing the project.

Questioning PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's recent visit to Sheshnag, Sadiq said the project was initiated in 2022, its memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in 2023 and approval was granted in 2024. He questioned why objections had not been raised earlier.

Sadiq said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had directed the Forest and Environment Ministers to examine alleged deviations from the approved plan and submit a report.

“If any violation is found, appropriate action will be taken. We will not allow anyone to compromise the environment,” he said.

The PDP, meanwhile, questioned the restrictions on Mehbooba Mufti's visit to the site. Party leader Iltija Mufti asked why her mother was not being allowed to visit the area if everything was in order. The party also raised concerns over the presence of heavy machinery in the ecologically sensitive region.

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PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said human intervention in Sheshnag's fragile terrain was alarming and could adversely affect its ecosystem.

Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Lone cautioned that the political confrontation between the NC and PDP could overshadow the actual environmental concerns.

Describing Sheshnag as an“ecological disaster”, Lone called for a scientific assessment of the situation, arguing that the issue should be examined on the basis of environmental evidence rather than political rhetoric.

Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra also sought clarity on the nature of work being undertaken at the site. He warned that construction activity and vehicular movement could cause damage to the fragile ecosystem.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami expressed concern over the alleged environmental damage and called for transparency and adequate safeguards to protect the ecologically sensitive area.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, meanwhile, said conclusions should not be drawn until a proper inquiry establishes the facts.

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The controversy has brought the environmental sensitivity of the Sheshnag region into focus, with political parties seeking clarity over the nature of work, the approvals granted and its possible ecological consequences.

While the NC has said the government would take action if violations were established, other parties have stressed the need for transparency and an independent, scientific assessment of the alleged environmental impact.