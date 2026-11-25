

Hong Kong, November 25, 2026 – Everest Medicines (HKEX 01952,“Everest”, or the“Company”) announced on November 16 that, VELSIPITY(R)(etrasimod arginine tablets) and XERAVA(R) (eravacycline hydrochloride for injection) have been included in the 2026 National Reimbursement Drug List (the“NRDL”) for the first time. This inclusion will further improve the accessibility and affordability of VELSIPITY(R) and XERAVA(R), enabling more patients to benefit from innovative treatments. The updated NRDL will take effect on January 1, 2027. In addition, NEFECON(R) (budesonide delayed-release capsules) will continue to be included in the updated NRDL. With the first-time inclusion of VELSIPITY(R) for ulcerative colitis (UC) and XERAVA(R) for complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in adults, alongside the continued coverage of NEFECON(R) for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), Everest Medicines' NRDL portfolio has expanded from one product to three, spanning autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases and kidney diseases. Notably, VELSIPITY(R), approved by China's NMPA in February 2026, secured NRDL inclusion later the same year, further underscoring Everest Medicines' ability to coordinate regulatory approval and reimbursement access. Building on this progress, Everest Medicines' expanded NRDL portfolio is expected to support broader clinical adoption and commercialization. “We are happy to see the NRDL inclusion of VELSIPITY(R) and XERAVA(R), which marks an important milestone for the Company,” said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines.“This reflects the recognition of the clinical value of these innovative medicines. Their inclusion will expand patient access to new treatment options for UC and cIAI while reducing the financial burden on patients. We will continue to improve patient access to our innovative medicines through NRDL coverage, enabling more patients to benefit from these treatments. NEFECON(R) has reached more patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) since its inclusion in the NRDL, with real-world evidence further reinforcing its clinical value as a first-line etiological treatment for IgAN.” VELSIPITY(R) (etrasimod arginine tablets) is China's first and only[i] selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator approved for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC).VELSIPITY(R) was approved by China's NMPA in February 2026 for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. In the ENLIGHT UC study, the largest Phase 3 trial of moderately to severely active UC in Asia completed to date, 51.9% of VELSIPITY(R)-treated patients achieved deep mucosal healing at week 40 of the maintenance period1. And a five-year follow-up data show a favorable long-term safety profile2. The once-daily oral regimen requires no injection or infusion, facilitating at-home use and long-term outpatient management. The inclusion of VELSIPITY(R) in the NRDL expands access to an innovative, once-daily oral treatment for UC that is recommended by clinical guidelines as a first-line therapy. “We are very pleased to see VELSIPITY(R) included in the updated NRDL,” said Professor Kaichun Wu, principal investigator for VELSIPITY(R)'s Asia clinical trial at the First Affiliated Hospital of AFMU, Treasurer of the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO), Vice President of the Asian Pacific Association of Gastroenterology (APAGE), and Vice President of the Chinese Society of Gastroenterology (CSG).“UC continues to present significant treatment challenges, with the number of patients in China projected to increase from approximately 980,000 in 2025 to 1.5 million by 20313,4. Patients often face inadequate treatment response, disease relapse and the need for long-term disease management. As a highly selective S1P receptor modulator, VELSIPITY(R) provides an innovative oral treatment option, with demonstrated efficacy in achieving deep mucosal healing and a favorable safety profile. Its once-daily oral administration offers convenience. The inclusion of VELSIPITY(R) in the NRDL is expected to improve patient access to this innovative treatment.” XERAVA(R) (eravacycline hydrochloride for injection), another product included in the NRDL for the first time, is the world's first and only[ii] fully synthetic fluorocycline antibiotic. It is indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in adults and is characterized by a broad antimicrobial spectrum, potent antibacterial activity, confirmed clinical efficacy, and a favorable safety profile. The World Health Organization (WHO) has included XERAVA(R) in its list of medically important antimicrobials. Led by the Expert Committee on Clinical Use of Antimicrobials and Evaluation of Antimicrobial Resistance of the National Health Commission of China, the“Comprehensive Evaluation Project on the Clinical Application of Eravacycline”5 systematically analyzed 3,369 real-world patient cases from 231 hospitals across China[iii], providing further evidence of the efficacy and safety of XERAVA(R) in treating drug-resistant bacterial infections, including cIAI. Supported by existing clinical and real-world evidence, the inclusion of XERAVA(R) in the NRDL is expected to reduce the financial burden on patients and expand access to a new treatment option for more patients in need. “Treating cIAI, particularly those involving drug-resistant bacteria, remains a significant clinical challenge,” said Professor Yunsong Yu, Qiushi Distinguished Professor at Zhejiang University and Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine. “The inclusion of XERAVA(R) in the NRDL helps address the unmet clinical need for the treatment of cIAI caused by carbapenem-resistant pathogens, including carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE), particularly in cases involving mixed infections. As the world's first fully synthetic fluorocycline antibiotic, XERAVA(R) offers broad-spectrum activity against drug-resistant pathogens, including CRAB and CRE, with demonstrated clinical efficacy, high cure rates in cIAI caused by these pathogens, and a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Its inclusion in the NRDL is expected to enable more patients in China to benefit from it.” Following its inclusion in the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Clinical Practice Guideline in December 2024 as a first-line treatment for ulcerative colitis, VELSIPITY(R) was also included in the 2025 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Clinical Guideline, the 2026 Asian Pacific Association of Gastroenterology (APAGE) Clinical Practice Guidelines and the 2026 European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) Guidelines6-9. XERAVA(R) has been recommended in multiple Chinese guidelines and expert consensus documents, including the Expert Consensus on the Multidisciplinary Management of Intra-Abdominal Infections, the Guidelines for the Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention and Control of Infections Caused by Carbapenem-Resistant Gram-Negative Bacilli, the Chinese Expert Consensus on the Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) Infections in Patients with Hematological Malignancies, and the Chinese Guidelines for the Clinical Application of Antibacterial Drugs for Febrile Neutropenia (2026). Internationally, XERAVA(R) has also been recommended in the Surgical Infection Society (SIS) Guidelines on the Management of Intra-Abdominal Infection, as well as in multiple global treatment guidelines issued by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), as a treatment choice for multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacterial infections including Carbapenem resistant organisms. With the updated NRDL taking effect on January 1, 2027, VELSIPITY(R), XERAVA(R) and NEFECON(R) are expected to gain further commercial momentum. Spanning three therapeutic areas, the portfolio strengthens Everest Medicines' multi-product commercialization platform and provides valuable experience in securing NRDL coverage and hospital access for future pipeline products. Notes: [i] As of November 2026

[ii] As of November 2026

[iii] As of September 2024 References: 1. K. Wu, et al. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2025 Sep 30:S2468-1253(25)00198-0.

2. D.T. Rubin, et al. ECCO 2026. Abstract ID: jjaf231.1256.

3. Shao B, et al. Front Public Health. 2022;10:1032679.

4. Kaplan GG. Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2015;12(12):720-727.

5. Expert Committee on Clinical Use of Antimicrobials and Evaluation of Antimicrobial Resistance of the National Health Commission. Final Report of the Comprehensive Evaluation Project on the Clinical Application of Eravacycline[R]. 2024.

6. Singh S, Loftus EV Jr, Limketkai BN, et al. AGA living clinical practice guideline on pharmacological management of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Gastroenterology.

7 DT, Ananthakrishnan AN, Siegel CA, et al. ACG clinical guideline update: ulcerative colitis in adults. Am J Gastroenterol. 2025;120(6):1187-1224.

8. Ooi CJ, Ling KL, Limsrivilai J, et al. Asian Pacific Association of Gastroenterology (APAGE) clinical practice guidelines on the use of small molecules and IL-23 p19 inhibitors in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. J Gastroenterol Hepatol.

9 JP, Chaparro M, Verstockt B, et al. ECCO guidelines on therapeutics in ulcerative colitis: medical treatment. J Crohns Colitis. 2026;20(7):jjag066.

