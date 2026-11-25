

Hong Kong, Nov 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Dinner in London, one of the longest-standing and most important business networking events connecting Hong Kong and the United Kingdom was held at The Peninsula London on 24 November. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong Dinner serves as the premier forum for fostering dialogue, expanding networks and strengthening economic and trade cooperation. This year, the event marks its 40th edition and attracted over 360 political and business leaders from Hong Kong and the UK who gathered to explore collaboration opportunities and future development prospects. Hong Kong is actively implementing its first Five-Year Plan, further strengthening its strategic positioning as the“four centres and one hub” by reinforcing its roles as an international financial, trade, maritime, and innovation and technology (I&T) centre, as well as an international hub for high-calibre talent. As the Hong Kong SAR Government accelerates the development of the Northern Metropolis and deepens Hong Kong's integration with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the city will create even more opportunities for UK businesses to expand into the Greater Bay Area, the Chinese Mainland and wider Asian markets. Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the HKTDC and the 40th Hong Kong Dinner in London.“These milestones reflect not only Hong Kong's remarkable development over the past decades, but also the long-standing friendship and close partnership between Hong Kong and the UK. Over the years, our ties have deepened across trade, finance, investment and professional services, while continuing to evolve and strengthen alongside changes in the global economy. Leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages under the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle, the city will continue to serve as a bridge connecting China and the world, including the UK.” In his welcome remarks, he noted:“60 years of the TDC; 40 Hong Kong Dinners in London; almost 30 years of the Special Administrative Region. The numbers change. The friendship does not. TDC's journey is Hong Kong's journey. Tonight, we look back on how far we have come; but we also look forward, to see how far we will go.” The Guest of Honour at the dinner was Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government. In his keynote speech, he said that Britain has long been part of the Hong Kong story and that new investment continues to renew the ties between the two places. He told guests,“I hope you will be part of our next chapter - as investors, as partners in business, as collaborators in technology and innovation, and as friends.” This year's event received strong support from organisations and corporations in both Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. MTR Corporation served as the Performance Sponsor, while SBP Group was the Diamond Sponsor. HSBC and Standard Chartered were the event's Platinum Sponsors. The dinner was also attended by several distinguished guests, including Zheng Zeguang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United Kingdom; The Honourable Lydia Dunn, former Chairman of HKTDC; The Lord Wilson of Tillyorn, KT, GCMG, the 27th Governor of Hong Kong; Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman of Prudential; Brendan Nelson, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings; Maria Ramos, Group Chair of Standard Chartered; and Barnaby Swire, Chairman of the Swire Group, among others. In addition to bringing together prominent business leaders from Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, this year's dinner also featured a performance by renowned violinist Prof Yao Jue and the Hong Kong String Orchestra, showcasing Hong Kong's rich cultural diversity to the UK business community. Photo download: < /> (from left) Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Zheng Zeguang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United Kingdom; and Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, attended the Hong Kong Dinner in London organised by the HKTDC. < /> Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, said in his welcome remarks that the business communities of the United Kingdom and Hong Kong have long worked hand in hand. < /> Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, said in his keynote speech that Britain has long been part of the Hong Kong story and that new investment continues to renew the ties between the two places. < /> This year's dinner also featured a performance by renowned violinist Prof Yao Jue and the Hong Kong String Orchestra, showcasing Hong Kong's rich cultural diversity and distinctive East-meets-West character to the UK business community.

Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department: Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

