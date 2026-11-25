

Hong Kong, Nov 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital Asset Clearing Center "DACC" ( ), an open FMI (Financial Market Infrastructure) built on permissionless ledger with CIPS and e-CNY settlement capabilities, is announcing the establishment of the Digital Asset Distribution Alliance (DADA). DADA is a cross-industry alliance that connects participants across the digital asset value chain, including asset owners, tokenisation platforms, financial institutions, licensed distributors, technology providers, and industry experts to foster trust, transparency and meaningful cooperation to promote the retail adoption of digital bonds in Hong Kong. Through collaboration, education, knowledge sharing and dialogue, DADA aims to support stronger digital assets standards, better pricing for retail, practical regulations, responsible innovation and the vibrant development of the digital asset ecosystem in Hong Kong. Capital Markets and Technology Association (“CMTA”)'s cross alliance support of DADA amplifies global collaborations on tokenisation across technical standards and legal frameworks. "DADA connects the ecosystems and supports the infrastructure to shape the future of retail digital bond adoptions in Hong Kong and international markets," said Serra Wei, co-founder of the Digital Asset Clearing Center and a founding member of DADA. "As the digital asset sector continues to evolve, robust industry dialogue, practical knowledge sharing and clear market standards are increasingly important to advance digital asset standards and encourage the responsible, scalable development of the market." Alongside a group of respected industry leaders across the digital asset, financial services, technology, legal and market-infrastructure ecosystem, DACC is pleased to welcome the founding members: - Capital Markets and Technology Association ( ) – industry association defining standards to facilitate the adoption of technology in the capital markets around issuing, distributing and trading securities in the form of tokens using distributed ledger technology - Conflux Network ( ): only regulatory compliant, public, and permissionless blockchain in Chinese Mainland - Global Infotech Co., Ltd. ( ): provides core banking systems and digital RMB solutions to banks across Asia - Jun He Law Office ( ) - one of the first private partnership law firms in Chin- - OpenZeppelin ( ): the security standard for onchain finance, with over $38 trillion in value transferred via the industry-standard OpenZeppelin Contracts library Benjamin Evans Chodroff with Ethereum Institutional, an independent non-profit dedicated to accelerating the institutional adoption of Ethereum and overall EVM ecosystem, shared that“the biggest benefits to participants in tokenized bonds on a public permissionless ledger are atomic settlement, near-24/7 operation, programmable coupons and redemption, and far less reconciliation. It is encouraging to see market infrastructure in Hong Kong being built on EVM-compatible public ledgers.” DACC ChainFusionTM is the core technology connecting traditional financial systems with blockchain networks, enabling seamless interoperability between on-chain assets and off-chain settlement tools such as CIPS and digital RMB. Compliant with ISO 20022 standards, DACC ChainFusionTM offers compliance-first and immutable audit trails for every transaction and regulatory-grade KYC/AML and reporting above and beyond financial institutions' traditional business with SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certifications. About Digital Asset Clearing Center (DACC) Digital Asset Clearing Center ( ) is a fintech and payment award-winning open financial market infrastructure built on EVM-compatible permissionless ledger Conflux Network, audited by Certik aiming to establish Hong Kong's first bank grade Web3 global independent clearing ecosystem with CIPS/e-CNY integrations. Through a unified dual-core clearing rail, bank-grade hybrid custody, AI automated back office and a Delivery-vs-Payment and cross border stablecoin liquidity hub, DACC creates an institutional cross-border bridge that routes traditional CIPS/e-CNY fiat flows into RWA tokenised assets. DACC provides authorised institutional participants with real-time, secure, and regulatory-compliant services. As the direct regulatory interface for tokenised assets from inception to distributions, DACC follows the Core Criteria of Circulars announced by the SFC and HKMA. Where CIPS Meets Tokenisation. Media Contact Digital Asset Clearing Center

[email protected]

