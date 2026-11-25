Trump Floats Huang Pardon As Dept. Of Justice Ducks Probe Queries
Trump, whose investment accounts hold hundreds of thousands of Nvidia shares, told the New York Post that a pardon is“always an option” should Huang – a close ally of the White House and one of the richest men in the world – face charges during the remainder of the president's second term. The president added that he doesn't think a pardon will“be necessary.”
“I've always found him to be 100% aboveboard and, you know, a very smart person,” said Trump, a convicted felon who has been accused of turning the pardon process into a pay-to-play racket.
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