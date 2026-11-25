MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would be open to pardoning newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes as top officials at the Justice Department dodged questions about whether Huang is currently – or was ever – facing a federal investigation.

Trump, whose investment accounts hold hundreds of thousands of Nvidia shares, told the New York Post that a pardon is“always an option” should Huang – a close ally of the White House and one of the richest men in the world – face charges during the remainder of the president's second term. The president added that he doesn't think a pardon will“be necessary.”

“I've always found him to be 100% aboveboard and, you know, a very smart person,” said Trump, a convicted felon who has been accused of turning the pardon process into a pay-to-play racket.