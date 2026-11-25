The 30-second spot, titled“Every Three Seconds,” was produced by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project. It directs viewers to a website where they can urge Congress to block President Donald Trump's reported plan for a new five-year, $19 billion arms agreement with Israel.

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